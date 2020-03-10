Jennifer Aniston's Funny Moments From The Film 'Horrible Bosses'; Take A Look

Jennifer Aniston is one of the much-talked-about actors in Hollywood. Be it for her brilliant performances in movies, lavish lifestyle, or controversial personal life, she always manages to make headlines. Jennifer Aniston rose to fame after her successful stint in American TV drama series F.R.I.E.N.D.S as Rachel Green.

In the recent past, Jenifer Aniston has been a tabloid favourite due her on and off relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Reportedly the estranged couple is rumoured to be back together again now. We all know that Jenifer Aniston's comic timing is impeccable, and she fully gets immersed in the character she plays. The stunning actor has been part of some of the greatest comedy films like Horrible Bosses, We're the Millers and Bruce Almighty amongst several other.

All you need to know about Horrible Bosses

Jennifer Aniston's character Julia in Horrible Bosses is amidst the most memorable roles ever played by her. Horrible Bosses is a black-comedy which is a story about three employees who are fed-up from their bosses. To seek revenge from their respective bosses, they hire a hitman. But things don't go as planned and they land in trouble.

A compilation of Jennifer Aniston's funny scenes in Horrible Bosses

Jennifer Aniston's did some hysterically funny scenes in the film, which are still afresh in our minds. Take a look at the compilation of Jennifer Aniston's funny moments from Horrible Bosses (2011)

When Julia blackmails Dale

Jennifer Aniston played a dentist in the movie and her character asks Dale, her employee to get physically involved with her. When Dale does not accept her offer, she eventually blackmails him. Furthermore, she also shows some of their private pictures. This stuns Dale to no heights.

A patient gets excited with Julia's behaviour

Jennifer Aniston plays nymphomaniac in Horrible Bosses and she played her character brilliantly in the film. In one scene, Julia and Dale are in their clinic and a patient is asleep. Instead of treating her patient Julia demands Dale give her intercourse. She's trying to convince Dale by doing some actions and this excites her patient. Out of nowhere, he gets up. It is a hilarious scene and actors have performed it amazingly.

Julia irritates Dale

Another funny scene from the film is when Julia gives Dale's romantic partner a medicine due to which she falls asleep. She then asks Dale for a sexual favour in the most comic way. Julia's behaviour annoys Dale and he asks her to stop acting like this. Still, Julia does not stop. A must-watch scene from the film, which has hilarious dialogues.

