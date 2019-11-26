Jennifer Aniston: These Movies Of The 'Friends' Star Are A Must Watch

Jennifer Aniston was recently in the news for breaking the internet and the Guinness World Records for the fastest account to cross the 1-million-follower mark on Instagram. She raked 12.5 million followers within two days after joining Instagram. Jen is currently busy with her new Apple TV+ show titled The Morning Show along with Reese Witherspoon. The Friends star also made quite a spur when she revealed that there might be the possibility of the whole cast joining in on something. Even though Jennifer Aniston is mostly known for her sitcom Friends, but there are quite a handful of movies starring her which are a must-watch for their content and for Jen.

Jennifer Aniston Movies

Office Space

This movie is one of the feel-good movies and can cheer up anybody who suffers from Monday blues while going to the office. Aniston plays a relatable employee, who gets drained with work. It's a cult favourite and will be relatable even if you watch it 50 years later.

The Good Girl

With this movie, Aniston's fans got to see a different version of Jen crossing the boundaries of romcoms. In 2002, Jennifer Aniston a new avatar playing a woman unhappy with her marital life until she meets a younger co-worker and finds a different perspective.

Marley & Me

Many might know about this movie as it was a kid's favourite movie. Both Owen Wilson and Aniston who portray a couple living their lives with their dog is an emotional take on how life surprises us in unexpected ways. The movie is an emotional ride and you will need every bit of tissues to wipe up the tears.

Derailed

Watching Jennifer Aniston in a thriller is something we won't expect or assume. But Jen did a pretty good job in this dark thriller where she plays a lady having an affair which then somehow turns into an extortion plot. Jen's impressive performance tells us that Rachel Green can do much more than just comedy shows.

Just Go With It

Some might not know that the plot of Just Go With It and the Bollywood movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? was based on the 1969 movie Cactus Flower which itself was inspired by a famous French play Fleur de cactus by Pierre Barillet and Jean-Pierre Gredy. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's pairing was widely accepted in the film. With a brilliant screenplay, the film declares to be one of the best Jennifer Aniston movies who was the silent star of the film.

Cake

One of the recent movies titled, Cake is considered among Jennifer Aniston's most powerful movies. In this movie, Jen plays the role of a woman suffering from chronic pain and how she tries to overcome it. The film also stars Anna Kendrick.

