Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute To Barbra Streisand; Fans Ask Her To Do Biopic On The Singer

Jennifer Aniston has mentioned several times how she admires legendary actor-singer, Barbra Streisand. The actor has also paid her heartfelt tribute to the Hollywood veteran and expressed her love for her. As Barbra Streisand rang into her 80th birthday on April 24, 2022, Jennifer Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute via social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jennifer Aniston shared a series of pictures to pay her heartfelt tribute to Barbra Streisand. The actor followed a pattern of uploading pictures as she first shared a monochrome photo of the legendary singer and then a photo of herself from a 2020 shoot when she recreated Barbra's look to pay her homage. Jennifer Aniston looked unrecognisable in the second and fourth pictures from the series. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Muse, legend, always inspired by the one and only Happy @barbrastreisand day."

The actor's fans and friends were seemingly stunned by the pictures as she looked unrecognisable in the second and fourth pictures. Actor Rita Wilson reacted to the photos and wrote, "I remember these when they came out. Such gorgeous photos and stellar homage," while one of Aniston's friends penned, "What’s up doc? She’s an obsession & you look fab my dear!"

The Murder Mystery star's fans also showered her with love as many called her a legend. A fan wrote, "YOU BOTH ARE MUSES AND LEGENDS," while another quipped, "I see two muses, legends ! You and her." A fan also suggested Aniston do a biopic on the legendary singer-actor. The fan wrote, "Yes, Jennifer Aniston should absolutely play Barbara Streisand in a biopic. Was that the question?" "he looks totally like her in the second picture," penned another one.

Barbra Streisand is an American actor and singer, known for her ace acting skills in several films, including Funny Girl, A Star Is Born and more. She has wowed the audience with her acting skills for the past six decades. Barbra is among the few performers with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards in her name.

On Jennifer Aniston's work front

Jennifer Aniston was last seen in the second season of drama The Morning Show, which also starred Reese Witherspoon. The actor will be next featured in the Netflix film Murder Mystery. The movie also stars Adam Sandler.

Image: AP