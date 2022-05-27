Jennifer Aniston Recalls Dealing With 'FRIENDS' Finale & Divorce On Ellen DeGeneres' Show

American comedian and show host Ellen DeGeneres had her good friend Jennifer Aniston as her last guest on her long-running talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Jennifer Aniston not only brought her positive energy but also a sweet gift for Ellen. While chatting with DeGeneres about how she is dealing with ending her 19-seasons-long show, Aniston opened up about her own encounter with saying goodbye to FRIENDS and also divorcing her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston was Ellen Degeneres' first guest when she started her own talk show in 2003. Since then, the FRIENDS star has been a regular on the show. Jennifer Aniston and Ellen both talked about the first episode of the show and recalled how it was difficult for the latter to have the FRIENDS star as her guest. As she appeared on the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Aniston showed support to her longtime friend and also brought her a mat that read "THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES." Aniston brought a similar mat that read "WELCOME" for DeGeneres in the first episode.

During the chat, both Aniston and DeGeneres talked about how the talk show is coming to an end after 19 long seasons. Since Ellen has been vocal about feeling extremely emotional for the past few weeks, Aniston also opened up about how she had to set her life straight as the iconic sitcom FRIENDS came to an end after 10 seasons. Aniston also talked about her divorce from her ex-husband Brad Pitt and revealed she had to seek therapy to get over it. She said, "Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a movie called The Break-Up."

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt began dating in 1998. After a whirlwind romance of two years, the couple tied the knot in 2000. Pitt also appeared in an episode of FRIENDS and wowed the audience. In 2005, the couple got divorced and since then have been good friends.

Ellen DeGeneres on filming her last episode

The past few months have been no less than an emotional roller coaster for Ellen as she has finally ended her 19-seasons-long talk show. Last month, Ellen shot the last episode of her show and penned a long emotional note on the same. Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote, Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th. When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour." "Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you," she added.

Image: AP