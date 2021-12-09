Jennifer Aniston Reflects Divorce History With Brad Pitt, Recalls Past On Friends Reunion

Jennifer Aniston, who gained massive fame and love for her iconic American tv sitcom, Friends, recently talked about one of the shocking periods of her life and how the things in her personal life weren't the same the way she expected them to be.

She even reflected on her divorce from Brad Pitt and recalled how her life was after the show ended.

Jennifer Aniston recalled her shocking past on Friends Reunion

According to a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston revealed how her life changed overnight after she got divorced from Brad Pitt in 2005. As she was recently seen in the Friends: Reunion, she talked about how it took her back to the most difficult phase of her life. While opening up on the same, she stated:

"took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'”

Stating further about how difficult it was to be able to stay calm on the sets as there were cameras everywhere, she said, "It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points.” She also opened up about how her life was after Friends as the show ended in 2004 while she got divorced in 2005 and stated that she didn't know what was coming.

Jennifer Aniston, who essayed the iconic role of Rachel Greene in Friends, also talked about her five-year relationship with Pitt and revealed how she had expectations from it but her marriage took the sharpest turn. She mentioned, “It was more personal stuff that I had expectations about that sort of shape-shifted, so to speak,” she shared, subtly referencing her five-year marriage to Pitt. “That was what was jarring, that we all had an idea of what the future was going to be and we were going to go hunker down and focus on this or that and then it all just changed overnight, and that was it.”

While concluding how grateful she was to everything that happened in her life, she said, “But again, everything’s a blessing if you’re able to look at life’s ups and downs in that way. And if it all hadn’t happened, I would not be sitting here the woman that I am.”

Image: AP/Instagram/@Friends