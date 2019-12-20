Jennifer Aniston Says Goodbye To 'The Morning Show' In THIS Way; See Picture

Jennifer Aniston is an American actor, businesswoman and film producer. She began acting at an early age in the 1987 movie Mac and Me. Jennifer Aniston received international fame by playing the role of Rachel Green on the popular television sitcom Friends. Her notable work includes We’re the Millers, Just Go with It, The Break-Up, The Good Girl, and many more.

Jennifer Aniston made her comeback on television with a bang this year. She returned to the small screen and joined her co-star Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show. The show received an appraisal from her fans. However, critics had a mixed reaction towards the show. The Morning show has garnered a loyal fan base. Unfortunately, the first season of the series is going to end soon. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Aniston reflected how she feels about The Morning Show.

Jennifer Aniston’s post:

Jennifer Aniston posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the first season of The Morning show. The picture shared by her included the crew at work and Jennifer Aniston put multiple sad emoticons in the caption. Jennifer Aniston was also seen recalling how time flew so quickly since the show premiered. The second season of the show will also be out soon and the creators are working on it.

