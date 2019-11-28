The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Share A New Episode Video

Jennifer Aniston teased her fans with a sneak peek of her latest episode from her show, The Morning Show. The video is heavily filled with nostalgia, especially for Friends fans. The video reminds us of the 'Friends' era where Reese plays Jill and Jen is her sister Rachel, the two shared a quirky warring camaraderie as the perfect quarreling sisters. Take a look at the glimpse of Jen's new episode featuring Reese Witherspoon from The Morning Show.

The Morning Show latest episode

The latest episode number 7 will air today on Apple TV+. The video shared by Jennifer Aniston showcased Jen responding in a frustrated tone while Reese was seen completely incognizant about what Jen is thinking. The episode titled Open Waters will air today. The show has been garnering immense popularity due to Jennifer Aniston's social popularity which is duly supported by the show's intelligent content. It is a must-watch show as it showcases the plight of women in the media, how they define feminism and what actually happens in a newsroom.

All about Jennifer Aniston's new Morning show

Jennifer Aniston is currently playing the lead role in the Apple TV+ show, The Morning Show. She recently posted a snippet of her latest episode on Instagram. The web series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell premiered on November 1, 2019. The Morning Show airs new episodes every Friday and can be only seen if you have an Apple TV+ subscription. The show has received a thunderous response so far as it focuses on the 'behind the scenes' of popular morning news shows. The series is inspired by journalist Brian Stelter's book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

