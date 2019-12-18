Jennifer Aniston's 2019 Net Worth: The 'Friends' Star' Journey From Leprechaun To Now

Hailing from Sherman Oaks, Jennifer Aniston, an actor, director, businesswoman, has become one of the most celebrated names in the world. She made her film debut in 1993, with Leprechaun, a horror story that reportedly tanked at the box office. She saw a rocket rise in her career after her breakthrough performance in the television sitcom titled Friends, that has the heart of its audience even today, with its massive popularity and fame. Here's all you need to know about the superstar's net worth.

Jennifer Aniston's net worth

Jennifer Aniston has been making waves across the world after her role of Racheal Green in Friends became a household name. According to Forbes, Aniston ranked as one of America's richest entertainers in 2017, topping the charts with popular faces like Oprah and Winfrey. It also ranked the actor as the third highest-paid actors in 2018. Nearly 15 years since 1994, after the final episode of Friends commenced, the six megastars of the sitcom continued to make millions even after that. Various reports claim that by the end of Friends' final season, Jennifer Aniston took home around $1.25 million per episode.

According to 2019 reports, Friends still remains one of the most binge-watched shows across the world. The show is currently still available on Netflix, despite several rumours over the OTT platform removing it from their list. Jennifer Aniston's current net worth is pegged at around $240 million, according to celebrity net worth reports. She spends some of her fortune on real estate, beauty rituals, say reports. After Friends, Jennifer Aniston's hit comedies include He's Just Not That Into You (2009) and The Bounty Hunter (2010) which reportedly amassed $178 and $136 million at the global box office respectively.



Read | Kendall Jenner: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star's Career And Net Worth

Read | Jenifer Anniston, Jameela Jamil: Empowering quotes by Hollywood actresses

On September 20, 2019, Friends completed 25 years of love and stardom. The world celebrated the milestone with several events including Central Park themed pop-ups. Fans across the world also decorated their vicinities, organised friends-themed parties, and arranged for signature mugs and coffee beans. Have a look at some of the celebratory photographs.

friends aired 25!!! years ago and is still the second most binge watched show. call that ICONIC 💅🏼 https://t.co/k5e1cKFC1e — emily (@emniston) December 17, 2019

Read | Courteney Cox compares herself to Caitlyn Jenner, leaves Jennifer Aniston in splits

Read | Brad Pitt reunites with exes Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow at Christmas party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.