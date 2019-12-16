Courteney Cox Compares Herself To Caitlyn Jenner, Leaves Jennifer Aniston In Splits

American actress, producer, and director Courteney Cox is an active user of Instagram with about 6.4 million followers. She posts pictures and videos of herself that are loved by fans and rarely disappoint her audience. On Sunday, the star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself along with David Spade and former Bachelor star Nick Viall. This all started after fans started to point out to Courteney that she resembles Kylie Jenner’s father Caitlyn Jenner. She disagreed with her fans, but later, things changed. This is all you should know about it.

Courteney Cox leaves Jennifer Aniston in splits:

Courteney Cox Shared 3 pictures, of which the first picture was with the stars as mentioned above. In the second picture, she posted a few comments by her fans who were comparing her to Caitlyn Jenner. The third picture was the matter of laughs for her fans as she agreed to the claims the fans were making. She posted two pictures side by side where she actually compared herself to Caitlyn Jenner and wrote, "Alright I can see it." She captioned the picture “@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising....”

After this post was shared, Courteney Cox’s best friend Jennifer Aniston commented on the picture and wrote, “You're hilarious. Oh my GOD I love you ❤️” Jennifer Aniston also filled the comment section with laughing emojis. There is no doubt that the FRIENDS pals are still the best of friends and share a lot of time together. Fans found this exchange heartwarming and a good indicator of the bond the two share.

