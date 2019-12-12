Kendall Jenner: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star's Career And Net Worth

Beauty mogul and reality show star, Kendall Jenner is considered as one of the most influential celebrities in Hollywood. Famous for her stint in one of the longest-running shows on American television, Keeping it up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner predominantly works as a fashion model and also acts in films. Here are the details about the reality show star’s early life and net worth.

Kendall Jenner’s early life and net-worth

Born to Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner was reportedly voted as the highest-paid model, with an estimated annual income of $4 million. Apart from being a fashion icon and a reality show star, Kendall Jenner has also worked in several commercial print ad campaigns. She also turned a showstopper for many reputed fashion designers during the New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week. Jenner has done multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various other international Vogue editions. Kendall has also walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret and is the current brand ambassador for Estée Lauder's multimedia ad campaigns. Jenner ventured into the business world when she created two signature nail lacquers for Kardashian Kolors nail polish line. As per several reports, Kendal Jenner's net worth is approximately $40 million. In June 2017, Kendall and her sister Kylie launched a line of vintage t-shirts on their website for their lifestyle brand, Kendall + Kylie.

