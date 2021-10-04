Jennifer Garner Accidentally Sends Selfie To Stranger; Calls The Experience 'humbling'

Actor Jennifer Garner took to her social media to share a humbling yet hilarious experience of accidentally texting the wrong person while connecting with an old friend. The old friend in question was Garner's co-star Carl Lumbly from the 2001 thriller series Alias. Although her plans of catching up with an old friend did not come to fruition, netizens got to enjoy an entertaining interaction between a complete stranger and Jennifer via text.

Jennifer Garner sends selfie to the wrong number

Taking to her Instagram, the 49-year-old shared the humorous interaction with a complete stranger as she tried to reconnect with an old friend. Poking fun at herself, she uploaded the screenshot of the text messages where she sent ''Carl -- this is Jen G. Here comes proof'' and was met with the response, ''Wrong number''. However, the actor was already in the process of sending the selfie after which she replied, ''Hahaha well this is me!''

In the caption, the actor tried to relate her fans to her situation by writing, ''You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you’re you? And get a “wrong number” message just as it’s gone out into the world? Well, it’s humbling, isn’t it. #IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim #BristowAndDixon''

More on Jennifer Ganer in Alias

Garner starred as Sydney Bristow in Alias while Carl Lumbly portrayed the role of Marcus Dixon. The series ran for over five seasons for over five years. Recently, the cast reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere. To celebrate the occasion, Garner shared a video featuring a comparison of the cast's old pictures to showing them at the party. In a lengthy caption, she thanked the team and cast of the series and expressed her happiness in reuniting with her old friends. She wrote,

''Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork. If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain— you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN. Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!''

Image: AP