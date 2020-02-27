Jennifer Garner Spotted With Son Samuel Days After Ben Affleck Admits Divorce-regret

Jennifer Garner was recently spotted enjoying her son, Samuel Affleck baseball practice. The actor was helping her 7-year-old son play the sport on a ground in California. At one point, the actor embraced him in a sweet hug. Jennifer's outings with Sam was just one of the many times that she was spotted spending time with him and her other two kids, Violet and Seraphina.

Jennifer Garner spotted with son Samuel Affleck after ex-Ben Affleck admits that he regrets the divorce

In this latest picture, the actor is seen wearing a black cap and a navy blue sweatshirt, while her son sits on her lap. Samuel also looked adorable in his uniform. He sported a light blue t-shirt with a pair of white pants with a glove in one hand. The mother-son duo looked adorable as they sat in the grass for a part of the practice.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Garner Proves She's The Biggest 'Friends' Fan On Instagram

Just before this one, Jennifer Garner was snapped giving Sam a piggyback ride after picking him up after school. They were both all smiles as they walked down the streets. These pictures are proof that the actor does a stellar job of being a mom despite being separated from daddy Ben Affleck.

The former husband and wife duo have been working hard at co-parenting in the best way possible which also includes going out together as a family at times. But this closeness does not come as a surprise when one considers what Ben Affleck recently said about their split. The Batman actor recently admitted in an interview with a leading daily that his divorce with Jennifer Garner is the biggest regret of his life.

ALSO READ | Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Have Finally Settled Their Divorce Case

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for almost a decade before they called it quits June 2015. Their divorce was finalised in October 2018 and Garner made headlines when she helped Affleck get through his struggles with alcohol after their split. A source told a leading portal that Jennifer Garner would do anything for Ben because of their children and that he feels the same way.

ALSO READ | Spotted: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reunite To Go Christmas Shopping With Kids

ALSO READ | Ben Affleck Says Divorce From Jennifer Garner Is His 'biggest Regret'; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.