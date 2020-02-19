Ben Affleck Says Divorce From Jennifer Garner Is His 'biggest Regret'; Here's Why

Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner for about 10 years, from 2005 to 2015. The marriage mainly reportedly broke because of Affleck’s drinking problem. But even after their divorce, it was reported that Ben and Jennifer have a good friendship. The reports also suggested that the pair had come together during the Christmas of 2019 for shopping with their kids.

After 4 years of being away from each other, Ben finally opened up about his life after the divorce in an interview with a leading daily. Here is what he had to say.

Ben Affleck calls his divorce with Jennifer Garner 'the biggest regret of my life’

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ben Affleck opened up about his decision of divorcing Jennifer Garner. In this interview, Ben expressed that during 2015-16 he stated drinking more heavily than usual and said that it was happening because due to his failing marriage. The actor then also added that that leaving Jennifer Garner was the biggest regret of his life.

The Pearl Harbor actor continued by saying that shame is really toxic and that nothing positive comes out of it. He said that being in shame is like stewing in a toxic life. Ben also spoke about how hideous it felt and how much self-loathing he had.

Ben further added that how it is not particularly healthy to obsess over failures and relapse over them. He mentioned that the divorce was a thing he regrets the most. Ben Affleck then added that one should pick themselves up, learn from their mistakes, and try to move forward.

(Image courtesy: Ben Affleck Instagram)

