Jennifer Grey To Acquire All 'Dirty Dancing' Earnings In Her Divorce Settlement With Clark

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg had filed for divorce in July 2020, after being together for 19 years. Now the recent filings mention that Grey will acquire all the earnings and residuals from her Dirty Dancing film in 1987. Read on to know more about the couple’s split and other details.

Jennifer Grey to acquire all Dirty Dancing earnings in the divorce settlement

In the recent judgment filings obtained by People, Jennifer Grey is to retain all the residuals from her iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing and also its sequel Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights. The couple's marriage will formally end on February 16, 2021, and the two have agreed to own their family home jointly, for another six months. However, Jennifer will be the sole occupant of the home, the earnings of which will be split equally between the two, if they decide to sell later.

Clark Gregg has been a part of several Marvel films and the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will pay Jennifer an equalization payment and will also waive spousal support off Jennifer Grey. The two have also decided to split the expenses of their only 18-year daughter Stella until she reaches the age of 24.

Jennifer Grey announced the divorce in the month of July, with a joint statement on her social media account. They are splitting after being together for 19 years; as they started dating in 2000 and tied the knot on Martha’s Vineyard Beach in July 2001. She shared a picture as she hugged Gregg and wrote in the caption, “after 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. we recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised and closed it with ‘-jennifer & Clark’. Further, she added, “p.s. totally crying as we post this”.

