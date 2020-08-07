'Dirty Dancing' Actor Jennifer Grey All Set To Appear In Sequel Of The 1987 Cult Film

A 'Dirty Dancing' sequel is in the works, confirmed Jennifer Grey. The actor, who played the role of Baby Houseman in the 1987 film confirmed the news after a few rumours about Dirty Dancing sequel sparked. The actor has already signed up for the sequel of the film as a star and the executive producer.

Jennifer Grey to be a part of 'Dirty Dancing' sequel

According to a news portal, Lionsgate Films’ CEO Jon Feltheirmer have confirmed the project. According to the report, the film will be just like the 1987 movie. It will be a romantic and nostalgic movie for which fans have eagerly been waiting for. Back when Dirty Dancing was released, it made the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history.

Patrik Swayze, who became popular for his role in the film will not be a part of Dirty Dancing sequel. The actor passed away in 2009, after battling cancer. The new film will be set in the 1990s and will be helmed by The Wackness director Jonathan Levine. Jennifer Grey played the role of a shy and awkward girl in the original film who visits the 1950s Catskill resort and falls in love with a ruggedly handsome local dance teacher named Johnny Castle. The character of the dance teacher is played by Patrick Swayze.

The film was made on a budget of $5 million and went on to earn almost $220 million at the worldwide box office. Soon after its release, Dirty Dancing went on to become the hallmark of pop culture. Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze’s chemistry in the film was one of the main highlights of the film.

The music of Dirty Dancing also won an Oscar and the iconic ‘Dirty Dancing Lift’ is what makes it so special. The lead actors, Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, were also nominated for the Golden Globe Nominations for their roles in the Comedy as well as the Music category. Dirty Dancing also made history as the first film to sell over a million copies via home video.

