'Dirty Dancing' Lake That Was Dry For 12 Years Has Started Filling Up Again; Watch Video

Mountain Laken was made famous by the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. The lake dried up in 2008 and stayed that way for more than a decade. But it's now beginning to fill up this summer, shocking locals and tourists alike. Mountain Lake Lodge is a mecca for true Dirty Dancing enthusiasts who fly to Virginia's Pembroke resort to see the different landmarks featured in the movie. There is also the cabin where "Baby" stayed with her family and the boathouse where visitors took dance classes.

But the lake where actors Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey practised their famous lift in the movie, is reportedly not what it looked like in the movie. The water level of the lake first decreased in 1999 but returned in 2003. It went down again in 2006 and it went absolutely dry by 2008.

According to reports, the area had a wet Spring and recently employees at Mountain Lake Lodge noticed the lake where Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey had started filling back up. Heidi Stone, general manager of the Mountain Lake Lodge revealed to the news portal that the lake is about third full right now and it seems to be holding. He further added that it is very exciting and guests have also been very happy because for so many years the lake had been dried and looked like a meadow. Heidi also said that the lake looks the prettiest when it is filled with water.

In a video posted on the lodge 's website, Jon Cawley, a professor at Roanoke College said the process of draining and refilling makes the lake exceptional. He added that this lake basin is the only one on the planet that is going through this kind of cyclicity and that it has this kind of plumbing system. Cawley also said that the lake hits a major low every 400 years, but it functions as it should. Cawley further added that when the lake drains it automatically empties out and cleans itself by moving sediment that had accumulated at the bottom of the lake. Watch the video below.

About the scene

The lake gained popularity due to a scene in the film Dirty Dancing that released in the year 1987. In the scene, Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey practised the famous lift scene for their dance. Ever since then the entire scene and filming locations have gained major popularity. Watch the video below.

