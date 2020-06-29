Jennifer Hudson Stuns As Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin In The 'Respect' Trailer; Watch

Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson is gaining “respect” from the industry for her portrayal of legendary singer Aretha Franklin in the new biopic. Respect will be soon released in limited theatres in the U.S. before its full wide release. The Respect trailer was released during at the BET Awards and is gaining tremendous attention online.

Jennifer Hudson stuns as Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ trailer

Late singer Aretha Franklin is being brought to life in her biopic titled Respect. The Respect trailer was recently released at the BET Awards and since then has created high anticipation among Aretha Franklin fans. Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson brings Aretha Franklin back to life in this biopic. This film has been directed by Liesl Tommy, who was handpicked by Franklin herself to direct her biopic.

Since the Respect trailer was released, Jennifer Hudson is gathering praises from all directions and gaining “respect” for the same. Respect will be following the late iconic singer’s journey from singing at her father’s church to becoming one of the most legendary singers in the world.

Since Liesl Tommy is a stage director herself, hence her theatre touch to this biopic is quite visible as Jennifer Hudson performs Franklin’s iconic song Respect. Along with Jennifer Hudson, Respect also stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans, Queen Latifah, Marc Maron, Mary J. Blige, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess, and Sky Dakota Turner.

Singer Aretha Franklin herself was guiding the production of this biopic till 2018. But unfortunately, she passed away the same year. The legendary singer passed away due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. During her long and successful career in the music industry, Aretha Franklin had won 18 Grammy Awards. She has been nominated 44 times for the prestigious honour.

Aretha Franklin’s biopic Respect was scheduled to release in August this year. But the Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a limited release for the film. But the film will also release a wide release on January 15, 2021. Watch the trailer for Aretha Franklin’s biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson here.

