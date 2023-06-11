Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Role That She Would '100 Percent' Want To Play Again

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about wanting to play the role of Katniss Everdeen once again, in the popular franchise The Hunger Games. Lawrence first appeared as Katniss in The Hunger Games (2012) and played the character in The Mockingjay Part II. She is currently gearing up for the release of her film No Hard Feelings.

Lawrence, was recently interviewed by Variety regarding promotions of No Hard Feelings. She was also asked whether she would be open to playing Katniss Everdeen on screen once more. The Silver Linings Playbook star enthusiastically responded that she would ‘totally’ play the role again. “Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent,” said the actress.



Jennifer Lawrence’s journey as Katniss Everdeen

(Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunter Games | Image: HungerGamesUK/Twitter)

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress has been part of four Hunger Games films, starting with The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part 1 (2014) and The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part II (2023). She appeared in the series with the likes of Woody Harrelson, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley and Jack Quaid. A new movie in the franchise is currently in development. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release on November 17, starring Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Hunter Schafer.



No Hard Feelings is an R-Rated Comedy

(Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie in No Hard Feelings | Image: nohardfeelingsmovie/Instagram)

The Causeway actress will be seen next in No Hard Feelings. The film also features Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti and Andrew Barth Feldman. The plot revolves around Lawrence, a 32-year-old Uber driver, who is tasked with introducing a a 19-year-old boy to the sexual realities of adult life. In return, the boy's family would get her the car she wanted.