Last Updated:

Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart Bring Fashion Activism Into Spotlight

Celebrities have increasingly used the red carpet to stage a protest on global issues. Take a look at some actors who made statements through their outfits.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Mahlagha Jaberi
1/7
Image:@21metgala/Twitter

At Cannes, Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi brought to spotlight the issue of increased death penalties in her country. She wore a noose around her neck and the train of her gown read 'stop execution'. 

Jennifer Lawrence
2/7
Image:@woke_lady/Twitter

Jennifer Lawrence staged a silent protest when she ditched heels for flip flops at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. The actress made a statement against the unspoken rule governing women's outfits.  

Natalie Portman
3/7
Image:@pravda_eng/Twitter

Natalie Portman sent out a strong message with her outfit at Oscars 2020. Her outfit read the names of the women filmmakers who were snubbed at the academy awards that year. 

Cate Blanchett
4/7
Image:@mcbride_caitlin/Twitter

Cate Blanchett removed her heels at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress stood in solidarity with the Iranian women by walking bare feet.

Alina Baikova
5/7
Image:@21metgala/Twitter

Alina Baikova protested against the Russian president Vladimir Putin at Cannes 2023 red carpet. She turned up in the colours of Ukrainain flag with "**** You P****" written on her outfit. 

Kristen Stewart
6/7
Image:@21metgala/Twitter

Kristen Stewart removed her high heels at the Cannes 2018 red carpet. She was reported to speak against the dress code in place which mandates women to wear high heels at red carpet events. 

Ilona Chernobai
7/7
Image:@21metgala/Twitter

Ilona Chernobai was escorted out of the Cannes 2023 stairs as she poured fake blood on herself. It was attempt to highlight the atrocities in Ukraine. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
JLo, Michelle Yeoh, Paris Hilton: Gloves galore across the Cannes and Met Gala red carpets

JLo, Michelle Yeoh, Paris Hilton: Gloves galore across the Cannes and Met Gala red carpets
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour looks decoded: from shimmering tassels to gauzy gowns

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour looks decoded: from shimmering tassels to gauzy gowns