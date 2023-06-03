Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart Bring Fashion Activism Into Spotlight

Quick links:
At Cannes, Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi brought to spotlight the issue of increased death penalties in her country. She wore a noose around her neck and the train of her gown read 'stop execution'.
Jennifer Lawrence staged a silent protest when she ditched heels for flip flops at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. The actress made a statement against the unspoken rule governing women's outfits.
Natalie Portman sent out a strong message with her outfit at Oscars 2020. Her outfit read the names of the women filmmakers who were snubbed at the academy awards that year.
Cate Blanchett removed her heels at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress stood in solidarity with the Iranian women by walking bare feet.
Alina Baikova protested against the Russian president Vladimir Putin at Cannes 2023 red carpet. She turned up in the colours of Ukrainain flag with "**** You P****" written on her outfit.
Kristen Stewart removed her high heels at the Cannes 2018 red carpet. She was reported to speak against the dress code in place which mandates women to wear high heels at red carpet events.