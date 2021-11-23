Jennifer Lawrence Say Co-star 'Don't Look Up' Leonardo DiCaprio 'brings More Box Office'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are currently gearing up for the release of their Netflix film, Don’t Look Up, in which the duo joins forces to save the world. A recent report by Variety stated that Lawrence was paid $25 million for her work in the film, while Leonardo DiCaprio was paid $5 million more than her. Lawrence opened up about the pay disparity during her interview for the December issue of Vanity Fair and stated that she was 'extremely fortunate and happy' despite it all. Don’t Look Up will premiere on Netflix on December 24.

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about pay disparity with Leonardo DiCaprio

The 31-year-old actor opened up about the wide-ranging issue and mentioned that her co-star 'brings in more box office' than she does. Lawrence stated that she was 'happy' with the deal she had secured for the film. She also mentioned that there have been other situations in the film industry when she or other female stars have enquired about pay disparity and they have been told that the decision was taken irrespective of their gender, but not given a reason for the difference in pay.

Jennifer Lawrence mentioned that although she is not getting paid the highest salary, she requested for the billing to reflect that she was first on the call sheet. Vanity Fair reported that the actor's name appears first in the credits and also lingers on alone, before Leonardo DiCaprio's name appears in Don't Look Up.

Netflix recently released the trailer of the upcoming film. The trailer saw DiCaprio take on the role of an astronomy professor, Dr Randall Mindy and Lawrence playing his student, Kate Dibiasky. The film will be all about the duo trying their best to save the world from a comet that is approaching the Earth. The duo tried to contact Orlean, played by Meryl Streep, who is the President of the United States in the film. They also attempt appearing on morning news segments and meeting singer Ariana Grande, to spread the news of what is happening. However, no one believes them. The film will also see Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman and others take on pivotal roles.

(Image: AP)