Jennifer Lawrence Shares Political Views On Her Podcast, Says 'I Am A Proud Democrat'

Actor Jennifer Lawrence recently made headlines when she shared her political views on her podcast. The actor mentioned how she is a proud Democrat now after the things she has learned, although she grew up in a Republican household. Read ahead to know more details.

Jennifer Lawrence shares her political reviews

Jennifer earlier said in an episode of her Absolutely-Not podcast: “This is an impeached President whose broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand."

Later, the actor took to her Twitter to give a clarification of her voting record that had been making headlines. In her tweet she said - "I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines," she said in a statement. "I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama's presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat." Alongside she added the hashtags "#Obama #HRC #BidenHarris."

Jennifer Lawrence had stood in support of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 bid for the presidency, due to the latter’s experience as a career politician. In the upcoming US presidential elections 2020 on November 3, she is vesting her ballot in support of Joe Biden.

In a recent interview with V magazine, she mentioned that she will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump always 'has and will continue to care about his safety more than the safety and well-being of the country'. She added that the values shown by Trump do not represent her as an American and more so as a human being.

The actor, during her podcast, also mentioned that she understands "the fiscal benefits of the Republican policies," but realised that the social issues weren't in line with her personal beliefs. She further added how the presidency during Barack Obama’s time was more domesticated than the current. She added, “You would go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be OK.''

