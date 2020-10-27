Selena Gomez Reveals That US Presidential Elections 2020 Was Her First Time Voting

Selena Gomez recently announced that she has finished filling out her ballot. In Selena Gomez's recent conversation with Damien Sayre Chazelle on Voting Power Hour, the former opened up about how US Presidential elections 2020 was her first time voting. She said she wasn't politically involved when it comes to casting a ballot.

When host Damien asked Selena Gomez about her first time voting, the singer revealed that she has never voted earlier. Selena simply made a face and said, "Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but I kind of—this was my first time". Further, in the interview, the Lose You To Love Me artist explained why she never felt liked casting a ballot, before this year.

Explaining herself Selena Gomez said,

"And I’m going to say that because I never felt—and this is so true and I’m now, like, admitting it to people—like my vote counts. Like, every little thing counts so I just think some people get in their head, like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on."

Recently, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures casting the ballot. In the first picture, the actor can be seen in a black tube tee. She pinned an 'I Voted' batch to her top to announce that she has officially cast her vote for the US Presidential elections 2000. In one of the three pictures, Selena Gomez can be seen voting. She captioned her post as 'Just finished filling out my ballot!'. Take a look at Selena Gomez' Instagram post.

Selena Gomez also urged her fans to go vote. Sharing a video of 'whose votes count explained', Selene Gomez said, "Make your voice heard in the 2020 election". In her caption, the singer also mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio and John Legend. She wrote, 'Visit whenweallvote.org to make your plan to vote. And watch WHOSE VOTE COUNTS, EXPLAINED on @netflix -September 28. @leonardodicaprio @johnlegend'.

