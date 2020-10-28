Chris Evans And Marvel Studios Ask Fans To Vote In The US Presidential Elections

Hollywood actor Chris Evans is popularly known for his role as Captain America aka Steve Rogers in the Marvel cinematic movies. Marvel's official Twitter handle shared a picture of Captain America's iconic shield with 'vote' written on it. Chris retweeted the tweet in support of the US Presidential elections.

Marvel and Chris Evan's tweet for US Presidential Elections

Marvel is known for its creativity when it comes to sharing photos and videos on the official handle. Recently, to promote the US Presidential elections, Marvel shared a photo that read 'VOTE'. Captain America's iconic vibranium shield is placed as an O in the word. Along with Marvel, Chris Evans who portrays the role of Captain America also showed support and retweeted their tweet. The tweet read, "Make your voice heard" spreading awareness among Americans and motivating them to go out and vote.

Make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/KXfzKSdeGg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2020

Although Chris Evans and Marvel universe tried to spread awareness among Americans, people have replied to their tweets with hilarious comments. A Twitter user shared an edited picture of a character from the game Among Us which is orange in colour and has yellow hair just like Donald Trump. The photo reads as 'Orange is sus, vote him out' Which means orange (Trump) is the suspect, we should vote him out.

A Twitter user wrote that they wish Steve Rogers played by Chris runs for the election. To this, another user replied that he wouldn't want to run if he were real considering what's happening around. Take a look at the replies to Chris Evans's and Marvel's tweet:

I wish Steve Rogers was running for president — Oli (@lCherrypop) October 27, 2020

A Twitter user supported Chris and Marvel's tweet by writing that she is 800 miles away from her home with her son who is a marvel fan. He is currently in the Cleveland Clinic's Pediatric Pain Rehabilitation Center and even after that, she went out to vote because according to her not voting is not an option. She shared a photo of her son who celebrated his birthday yesterday.

I am voting absentee for the first time this year because my little Marvel superfan is in the Cleveland Clinic's Pediatric Pain Rehabilitation Center. We may be 800 miles from home, but not voting is not an option! Oh and yesterday was his birthday. pic.twitter.com/dW4LxZwWEj — Amanda Day (@amday78) October 28, 2020

Update on the US presidential elections

According to recent ANI reports, the number of pre-election votes has already surpassed the 2016 pre-election numbers. More than 58.7 million people have voted so far in the pre-elections of the US Presidental elections. The 2016 pre-elections had 3 million fewer votes. According to CNN, the votes are 'skyrocketing' because of the Coronavirus crisis in the US and because of the awareness that many celebrities are spreading.

