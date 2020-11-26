Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Thanksgiving Post Receives Criticism, Here's Why

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were trolled on Thursday for sharing a Thanksgiving post. Why, you may wonder? Well, Alex took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Lopez and their pet dog travelling in what looked like a private aircraft days on Tuesday.

"Lady is definitely ready for #Thanksgiving! We have so much to be grateful for and are excited to be heading home to spend time with family. What are your holiday plans?," Rodriguez captioned the picture. But this didn't go down well with the fans. One user wrote, "People are really really struggling. Maybe don't post your enormous wealth on a private plane with Hermes blankets. Compassion is all you need right now." [sic]

Another wrote, "Really? The CDC has recommended that no one travel for thanksgiving. And doctors are pleading with us to keep thanksgiving with just our immediate household for one year. I am surprised to see someone with a platform like yours posting this. It is hard for those of us who are sacrificing this year to see this. Sending all love and good health." The other said, "People lost their jobs...maybe stop posting your private jet. We get it...You're rich." [sic]

Jennifer Lopez, Armie Hammer to topline action-comedy Shotgun Wedding

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are set to star in Shotgun Wedding, an action-comedy from Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Lionsgate film is written by "New Girl" creator Liz Meriwether and Mark Hammer.

The story will follow Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer) as they gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. Suddenly, everyone''s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

Lopez is also producing via her banner Nuyorican Productions alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, with Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman for Mandeville. Ryan Reynolds, who was previously attached to star in the movie, is also executive producing along with George Dewey.

Jennifer Lopez says she 'had many moments' where she felt 'really bad' during the pandemic

Alex Young is overseeing the production and executive production for Mandeville along with Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican. James Myers and Scott O'Brien are supervising for Lionsgate. The movie is expected to go into production early next year.

Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson's romantic film 'Marry Me' gets a new release date

