Jennifer Lopez Says She 'had Many Moments' Where She Felt 'really Bad' During The Pandemic

Global icon Jennifer Lopez, known for films like Hustlers, Second Act, Selena, Maid In Manhattan, The Wedding Planner and more, recently opened up about the difficult moments and thoughts she faced during the pandemic. The actor revealed that she had a lot of moments where she felt 'really bad' this year. Jennifer Lopez also added how her daughter, Emme responded to being home.

According to Page Six, the Hustler actor told DC radio station El Zol 107.9. that she thinks everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen. She added that she had a lot of moments where she felt 'really bad'.

Jennifer Lopez also revealed that her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, came to her bed and was crying asking her, 'Why is this happening?’ Emme also told Jennifer that she misses her friends. 'Everything that was going on, there were many protests and a lot of things that they were seeing', Jennifer said of the eventful summer weighing on her kids.

According to Page Six, the Hustlers actor added that she recognises ‘things need to change’ and when things change, it hurts a bit. She said that with the change it will always be for the good of everyone.

On the work front

Marry Me is an upcoming romantic drama movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the lead roles. Marry Me's producers have recently announced that the film has been moved forward. The movie was originally scheduled to be released on February 12, 2021, ahead of Valentine's Day for a romantic movie. The project has now been delayed for about three months. The date of release of Marry Me is currently scheduled for May 14, 2021.

In the film, Jennifer Lopez plays Katalina 'Kat' Valdez. She's a musical superstar who marries a stranger, Charlie Gilbert, portrayed by Owen Wilson, carrying a "Marry Me" sign in her live concert. The real explanation behind her action is that Kat discovers her on-stage husband having an affair behind her back, hitting a stranger as a kind of vengeance or rebound. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post below.

