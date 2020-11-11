Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson's Romantic Film 'Marry Me' Gets A New Release Date

Marry Me is an upcoming romantic drama film and it features Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the lead roles. A teaser of the movie was dropped in September along with its release date. But now the film has been delayed by the makers, like several other projects.

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's 'Marry Me' release date delayed

The makers of Marry Me has recently announced that the movie has been pushed ahead. Distributor Universal Pictures originally scheduled February 12, 2021, as the release date, ahead of Valentine’s Day for the romantic film. Now they have postponed the project for around three months. Currently, Marry Me release date is set for May 14, 2021.

Jennifer Lopez announced the change via her Instagram handle where she has more than 133 million followers. She shared a still from the movie featuring co-star Owen Wilson. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post.

Marry Me is taking the place which was previously allotted to Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed. The computer-animated film has now been moved to June 4, 2021. It is a standalone sequel to Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron which earned an Academy Award nomination for the animated feature. The sequel is directed by Elaine Bogan and co-directed by Ennio Torresan in their feature directorial debuts.

Jennifer Lopez plays Katalina ‘Kat’ Valdez in the movie. She is a musical superstar who marries a stranger, Charlie Gilbert, portrayed by Owen Wilson, as he holds a “Marry Me” sign in her live concert. The real reason behind her action is that Kat finds her on-stage partner having an affair behind her back and gets hitched with a stranger as kind of revenge or rebound.

Marry Me cast has Maluma essaying JLo’s on-stage partner Collin Calloway. It also features Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Chloe Coleman, Stephen Wallem, Jameela Jamil, Jimmy Fallon and Utkarsh Ambudkar. It is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby.

The film is directed by Kat Coiro, who has previously helmed movies like L!fe Happens and And While We Were Here. She has also directed multiple television series, including Brooklyn 99, Modern Family, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Mick and more. Coiro has been tapped to direct Marvel’s She-Hulk series on Disney Plus.

Marry Me is adapted for the big screen by John Rogers, Rami Sagher and Harper Dill. It is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina and Rogers. Studios involved are Nuyorican Productions and Perfect World Pictures.

