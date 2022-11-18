Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Ex-wife Jennifer Garner Are Bonding As 'friends': Reports

There's no denying that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are head over heels in love and currently the duo seems to be thoroughly enjoying their married life. The couple whose romance was rekindled last year after Lopez called off her engagement with New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez, often opens up about their relationship. After dating for a while, Lopez and Affleck secretly tied the knot in July, sending the internet into a tizzy.

Currently, the couple is co-parenting with their exes, and as per a new report, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are getting to know each other and bonding as friends.

According to a report by US Weekly, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are getting closer as they are managing their co-parenting duties. Lopez and Affleck are currently blending their families, which involves the Gone Girl's three kids with his ex-wife Garner and JLO's twins, who she shares with her former husband, Marc Anthony. Both Lopez and Garner have now formed a friendship, and the 13 Going On 30 star cannot "believe how sweet" the singer is with her kids.

The source said, "Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship." "They really enjoy each other," the source added.

In a previous interview with Vogue, the On The Floor singer gushed about Garner and said she is an "amazing" co-parent.

Jennifer Garner on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Earlier this year, Jennifer Garner shared her views about JLo and Affleck's relationship. The couple got together two decades after their romance in the early 2000s. As per a report by E! News, Garner revealed that she had her heads up when she got to know about Affleck and Lopez. The leading daily's source revealed that Affleck had told Garner and their kids about the relationship and added, "Garner knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways."

More about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got engaged back in 2003, but their relationship did not last long, as they called it quits in 2004. Nearly two decades later, the couple rekindled their romance last year and made their relationship official after a few months of dating. In July, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, which was followed by a lavish wedding in Georgia in which they exchanged their vows in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Image: AP