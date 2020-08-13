Jennifer Lopez Dances Around Her Kitchen As She Cooks, Partner Alex Rodriguez Shares Video

Recently, Alex Rodriguez took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his partner, Hollywood songstress, and actor Jennifer Lopez. The video features Jennifer Lopez spinning and dancing around her kitchen, while funky music plays in the background. Reacting to Jennifer’s dance skills, Alex Rodriguez cheers the actor and says: ‘Hey, Dinner time!’ Take a look at the video shared:

JLo dances

In the video, Jennifer Lopez appears in a crop-top and sweatpants. Keeping her makeup minimal, Lopez tied her hair behind in a bun. The video also appears to have a glass of wine next to the stove. Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, fans of Jennifer Lopez rushed to the comment section and lauded her dancing skills. Take a look at how fans reacted to the video shared:

Jennifer's marriage plans

Jennifer Lopez and beau Alex Rodriguez had to postpone their wedding. In conversation with Today, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she is a ‘little heartbroken’, as she had great plans for her wedding in her mind. However, the actor chose to be positive, as she remarked that 'God has greater plans' for her wedding.

Furthermore, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she had decided to take some time off after the Super Bowl and World of Dance events. The actor also mentioned that her plans are currently on hold, considering the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. If the reports are to be believed, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were planning to tie the knot in Italy.

On the work front

In 1997, Jennifer Lopez became the first Latin actor to earn over US$1 million for a film, titled Selena. Later in 1999, Lopez ventured into the music industry with her debut solo album On the 6. Lopez became a household name after working in the successful romantic comedies, Shall We Dance? and Monster-in-Law, which released in 2005. In 2012, Forbes Magazine ranked her as the most powerful celebrity in the world and was given the title: 38th Most Powerful Woman in the World.

