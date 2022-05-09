Jennifer Lopez Drops A Sweet Throwback Video Alongside Ben Affleck On Mother's Day; Watch

Jennifer Lopez shared an adorable throwback video alongside fiance Ben Affleck on the occasion of mother's day, where the duo could be seen seated courtside at an NBA game in 2003. The On The Floor crooner wished their moms a 'Happy Mother’s Day' as the presenter was heard calling them the "Hollywood’s hottest couple." The video has sent fans gushing over the couple, with many dubbing it as 'the cutest thing ever'.

Jennifer Lopez drops a cute throwback video with Ben Affleck on Mother's Day

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 9, the 52-year-old songstress dropped the short clip where the duo is all smiles as they wish their moms. While Affleck is seen in a green t-shirt with long white sleeves, Lopez was clad in an open white blouse. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!!." Take a look.

Showering love on the couple, fans dropped comments like, "Still Hollywood's hottest couple," "you both are too cute, this video is just everything." The duo's appearance at the 2003 game was among their popular outings while they were dating back then. However, they parted ways a year after their appearance.

Rekindling their romance last year, Jennifer and Ben also got engaged recently, with the former sharing the exciting news via her social media handle in April. In an emotional video, Lopez flaunted her engagement ring and thereby confined that things have become quite serious between them.

Post their engagement, the duo has also been spotted house hunting on multiple occasions, with reports suggesting that they're moving in together as a blended family with their kids. They've been looking at properties in Los Angeles for the same.

According to a recent Hollywood Life report, the couple is also sorting out the details of their nuptials, which is said to be an 'elaborate' affair. A source told the publication," Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expenses will be spared. Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not."

