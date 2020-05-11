Jennifer Lopez's 'Money Train' Has Many Interesting Facts That You Should Know About

Released in 1995, Money Train was directed by Joseph Ruben. The film starred Jennifer Lopez, Wesley Snipes, and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a revengeful transit cop in New York who decided to rob a high-tech train laden with an immense amount of money. His foster brother and a fellow policeman pledges to safeguard him. Take a look at some interesting trivia about the film.

Interesting trivia about Jennifer Lopez's Money Train

A scene from the film was imitated in real life

Just two days after the film opened, in an incident similar to the film, two men poured gasoline over a ticket booth on the Brooklyn subway and set it alight. The booth attendant was burned and later passed away due to his injuries. After the incident, the New York City Subway workers demanded the boycott of the film and its posters to be removed. This move was supported by a senator but Columbia Pictures refused to give in to their demands.

Longest set ever built for a film

Reportedly, Money Train had one of the largest sets that were ever built for a film. At over three thousand feet long, twenty feet high, and four railway tracks wide, the set was roughly the same size as two Empire State buildings lying side by side. The makers' original plan was to shoot in the New York City subway but the logistics for it proved to be too difficult and then the set was built.

Jennifer Lopez on her first nude scene

During a 2019 interview, Jennifer Lopez revealed that one time, early in her career, a director asked to see her breasts off-set ahead of her nude scene in the film. Without mentioning the film or the director, she revealed that when it happened, she simply refused. Many believed that the actor was referring to Money Train as the film features her first-ever nude scene.

12 subway cars were shipped

As for the trains on the set, 12 New York City subway cars were shipped over to Los Angeles to the film set. The trains were converted to run on propane. This was done in order to avoid the trains being electrified which would have proved to be a health hazard for the entire crew.

The prop train was an actual New York Subway train

The prop train used in Money Train was an actual retired train from the New York City Subway that was set to be scrapped. Post the film, the train was donated to New York City Transit Authority. The train currently sits in the Coney Island Rapid Transit Yard.

