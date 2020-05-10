Jennifer Lopez's Dating Timeline, Rumoured Boyfriends And Relationships

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most popular and well-established names in Hollywood. The diva is known to have had a few high-profile flings and was linked to some of Bollywood's biggest names like Ben Affleck and Drake in the past. Jennifer Lopez also married thrice but the marriages could not last long. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's dating timeline:

Jennifer Lopez's dating timeline

Ojani Noa

Jennifer Lopez married producer Ojani Nao in February 1997. However, their marriage was shortlived and they separated within 11 months of their marriage. The two were said to have been separated on bad terms.

Sean Combs

Source: YouTube

After Jennifer Lopez separated from Ojani Noa, she began dating the hip hop star in 1999. It was reported that they met on the set of a music video and broke up in 2001. Jennifer Lopez later revealed that the latter was unfaithful while Sean Combs said she was one of his great loves.

Cris Judd

Cris Judd and Jennifer Lopez met the dancer on the set of her music video Love Don't Cost a Thing and it was soon reported that they tied a knot in September 2001. The couple, however, separated in 2002 and Cris Judd reported that their marriage just did not work out.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen's Best Moments From 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Also Read: 'Want Badshah To Come And Help,' Says Folk Artist Ratan Kahar Over Genda Phool Plagiarism

Ben Affleck

Source: YouTube

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began dating while Jennifer Lopez was still married to Cris Judd. Their fans went crazy over this and lovingly called them 'Bennifer'. They got engaged in 2002 but four days right before their wedding, they called it off, finally breaking up in 2004.

Marc Anthony

Source: YouTube

After separating from Ben Affleck and picking herself up again, the singer married Marc Anthony in June 2004. The couple welcomed two twins Max and Emme in 2008 but announced their split in 2011.

Beau Casper Smart

Source: YouTube

Four months after Jennifer Lopez separated from March Anthony, she began dating Smart. He was later hired as her creative director and was reportedly caught cheating. They separated in June 2011 but still had an on and off relationship till they separated in 2016.



Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez began dating after she broke up with her rumoured beau Drake. Alex and Jennifer Lopez began dating in February 2017 and got engaged in March 2019.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: A Dating Timeline Of Hollywood's Most Loved Couple

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Quotes That Will Inspire You To Dream Big In Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.