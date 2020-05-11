Jennifer Lopez's 'Lila & Eve': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Jennifer Lopez has bagged roles in many movies and most of them have turned out to be hits at the box-office. Jennifer Lopez's movies that remain widely popular include Lila & Eve, Hustlers, Maid In Manhattan, Second Act, Enough, Selena and the list goes on. With all that said now, here are some of the interesting and lesser-known facts about Jennifer Lopez starrer Lila & Eve:

READ:Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jennifer Lopez's Pics At 28 & 50 Prove That Age Is Just A Number

Lesser-known facts about Jennifer Lopez starrer Lila & Eve

READ:Jennifer Lopez's 'Shall We Dance' Was Remake Of A Japanese Film; Learn More Trivia

READ:Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Is Keeping Herself Positive During Difficult Times

This film was a big moment for Viola Davis and Jennifer Lopez as this was the first time after 17 years that they starred together. They were earlier seen in the film, Out of Sight.

Jennifer Lopez was not the first choice for the role of Eve Rafael. Charlize Theron was the first choice for the role but because she was already committed to the film Dark Places, she could not take up the role. The film Dark Places was a project that had a similar style to the character at the moment and thus Theron had to pass Eve Rafael up. That is when the role went over to Jennifer Lopez.

READ:Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS Video Of Super Bowl Rehearsals, Teaches Shakira How To Twerk

Lila & Eve premiered on January 30, 2015, at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Later, on February 26, 2015, Samuel Goldwyn Films took up the North American rights to the hit film.

The filming for Lila & Eve began on January 21, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Actor Julius Tennon is Viola Davis' real-life husband and the couple has a daughter together but in the movie, it is shown that they have two sons.

READ:Jennifer Lopez's Crew Had A Tough Time Shooting For 'Anaconda'; Read Interesting Trivia

READ:Jennifer Lopez And Ralph Fiennes Starrer 'Maid In Manhattan' Interesting Trivia; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.