Jennifer Lopez Breaks Her Strict Diet With Doughnut After Super Bowl 2020 Show

Jennifer Lopez recently rocked the Super Bowl 2020 half time show alongside singer Shakira. Their performance was the highlight of the Super Bowl halftime for many fans. Their brilliant energetic dance enamored audiences, both at the stadium and at home. Jennifer Lopez also went through a strict diet before the performance. In a recent video that was shared on Youtube, fans got to know about the very first thing Jennifer Lopez asked for after her high octane show.

Jennifer Lopez asks for a doughnut after her amazing Super Bowl 2020 performance

Above is the video that was shared online on YouTube. The video titled What actually went down on Super Bowl Sunday WITH ALEX & JLO showed several BTS moments before and after the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. In the vlog, Jennifer Lopez arrives backstage after her grand show and the first thing she asks for is a doughnut. After that, she proceeds to hug her family and her crew.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the episode, the acclaimed singer had revealed that she was under a strict diet before her performance. In the vlog, Jennifer Lopez said that she was craving a doughnut throughout her high energy performance and finally ended up breaking her diet with the sweet treat once she was done with the halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance was not only loved by fans but also by big-name celebs, who took to social media to praise their great show. Celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lady Gaga, Pink, Ja Rule, and Ryan Seacrest. Jennifer Lopez's finance, Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) also took to Instagram to praise Jennifer and Shakira's high octane dance.

Jennifer Lopez is not only a great singer but she is also a prolific actor. Jennifer will soon be seen in the upcoming film Marry Me, which will be a rom-com directed by Kat Coiro. The movie also stars Owen Wilson as the male lead and is currently in the post-production phase. Marry Me will release sometime in mid-2020.

