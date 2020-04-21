Jennifer Lopez Sued For $150,000 Over An Instagram Photograph

One of Hollywood’s most promising actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is being sued over the use of a picture on her Instagram. The actress faces a copyright infringement case and will have to pay an amount of USD 150,000 for the damages. As per reports, according to the court documents obtained by a local media outlet, a New York photographer Steve Sands is suing the singer and her production company Nuyorican Productions for copyright infringement.

The federal lawsuit reportedly states that the 50-year-old star used the photograph taken of her by Sands to promote their brand on Instagram, where the singer has over 119 million followers, without even taking permission to post or any compensation. The picture of the Hustlers actress clicked by Stands had received over 656,000 likes then. It was posted on June 22, 2017. According to the reports, the lawsuits cite that the defendants did not license the photograph from the Plaintiff for its website, and nor did the defendants have the plaintiff's consent to publish the picture on its Website. As per the documents from the court, the photographer is entitled to get paid a sum for his damages which is up to USD 150,000 per work infringed.

As per reports, the lawsuit against Lopez was filed in Manhattan federal court by lawyer Richard Liebowitz. Richard reportedly told a local outlet that this case is an example of celebrities using the photographs clicked by several photographers without their consent to brand themselves on social media. According to Richard, the number of likes the photograph receives coupled with their number of social media followers is a tool to commercialize posts by the celebrities. This is not the first time that the actress has been slammed with any lawsuit. Last year in October, Lopez was sued for USD 150,000 over a picture she posted of Alex Rodriguez on her Instagram story in 2017.

