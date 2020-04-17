Here Are Lesser-known Facts About Jennifer Lopez's 'The Back-Up Plan'; Read

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is a successful actor, singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is one of the most celebrated pop stars the world has ever witnessed. The power-pack performer never fails to impress her fans with great music and mesmerising voice. However, her acting skills are also equally admired and appreciated.

In 2010, Jennifer Lopez played the lead character in Alan Poul’s romantic-comedy, The Black-Up Plan, alongside Alex O’Loughlin. Michaela Watkins also played a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who conceives twins through artificial insemination and then meets the man of her dreams on the very same day. Here are some lesser-known facts about The Back-Up Plan that fans must be unaware of-

The Back-Up Plan’s lesser-known facts

Three different dogs played the character of Nuts.

Jennifer Lopez was first attracted to the script as she had just gone through her twins' pregnancy. Screenwriter Kate Angelo too had just been pregnant. The two had actually met at a post-birth aerobics class.

The film was Jennifer Lopez's first major role after a five years hiatus.

Jennifer Lopez's character Zoe is seen reading the book What to expect when you are expecting, and she later plays the character of Holly in the film adaptation of the book.

The film had Tom Bosley's final performance.

The film is CBS Films' highest-grossing film to date.

It was the first of three comedies released in 2010 dealing with the subject of artificial insemination. The other two were the Jennifer Aniston film The Switch (2010) and the critically acclaimed The Kids Are All Right (2010).

The penny scene is also in a movie called Raise Your Voice with Hilary Duff.

At the end of the movie when Stan goes to bed after reading to the twins, he mentions one of their names is Penny, a reference to him keeping the penny from the beginning of the movie.

Eric Christian Olsen and Danneel Ackles have both stared together in Fired Up! (2009) too.

