Jennifer Lopez's 'Second Act' Was Initially Offered To This Actor | Learn Fun Trivia Here

Jennifer Lopez is a power-pack performer who never fails to impress her fans with her great music and mesmerising voice. However, her acting skills are also equally admired and appreciated. In 2018, Jennifer Lopez played the lead character in Peter Segal’s Second Act. Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini also play pivotal roles in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a big box store worker, who reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do. Here are some lesser-known facts about the Second Act that fans would be unaware about. Read ahead to know more-

Second Act’s lesser-known facts

Julia Roberts was initially offered to the role which eventually went to Jennifer Lopez.

The filming of the movie began in New York on Monday, October 23, 2017.

The writers of the movie asked Pete Segal to tweak the script's comedic aspects.

The movie was written by screenwriters, Justin Zackham and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. The idea sprang up in their minds more than six years ago, in the early 2010s.

Food Bazaar Supermarket in Long Island City, New York, was used for location shooting. The place remained open for three days while shooting in October 2017.

While Maya and Zoe are looking around the mansion and they look at the photos around the place, Zoe says they are hers. However, the real artist is actually Lee Jeffries.

The hard-discount store where Maya works was shot in a Queens Food Bazaar. It was a 24-hour shop that was not closed for shooting.

When Maya and Ron are dancing at the Christmas party, they end up dancing the tango while having a disgruntled conversation. This nearly mimics the exact same scene from The Wedding Planner (2001), in which Mary and Eddie also dance the tango.

The photo that Maya finds on her Facebook page of her with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama is a real photo from the inaugural ball in Washington DC in January 2009 that Jennifer Lopez attended.

