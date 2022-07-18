Jennifer Lopez Opts For Two White Stunning Gowns For Her Vegas Wedding With Ben Affleck

Hollywood actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo rekindled their romance last year and recently left fans amazed as they tied the knot in Las Vegas. JLo announced their wedding via her newsletter and confirmed that after standing in line for a license with four other couples, they made it to Vegas' Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight and exchanged their vows. While the couple were engaged for a few months now, they had their wedding planned as JLo donned two stunning white gowns on her special day.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had an extremely intimate wedding in Las Vegas and pulled out their own closets for the big day. The 52-year-old singer donned two dresses on her special day, which also marked something old for her as they held strong sentiments.

In her newsletter, JLo revealed how she had saved the dress for several years for a special occasion. She wrote, "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day." She then showed off her boat-neck white gown in an emotional clip which was also shared by her hairstylist Chris Appleton on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez's second wedding dress

JLo then changed into another stunning white bridal gown by designer Zuhair Murad for the nuptials. She wore an off-shoulder white lacy gown with full sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a corset bodice. She added a matching veil to complete her look. For makeup, JLo went for a soft glam and smokey eye look. Talking about her wedding dress, the actor had worn a Zuhair Murad bridal couture gown in her film Marry Me and had ofter turned to the designer for various events.

In her newsletter, JLo mentioned her dress and wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives." "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," she added.

Image: Instagram/@chrisappleton1/@jlo_3109