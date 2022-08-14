Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Britney Spears' Now-deleted Post; Asks Her To 'stay Strong'

American pop singer Britney Spears is currently in a feud with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The feud began after Federline claimed Spears was being hateful towards their two kids - Sean and Jayden. While Spears is fighting back the claims, she shared a picture with Jennifer Lopez and mentioned one of the latter's quotes about one's freedom in a now-deleted post. While Spears removed the post, JLo was seemingly moved by her gesture and reacted to it.

Britney Spears had recently taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Jennifer Lopez from the 2001 MTV VMAs. Sharing the photo, Spears penned a heartfelt note on being equal and independent. The caption read, "In a world where you have the right to use your feet… heart… mouth… eyes… and body… to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE… for equality and to be equal !!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!!" She further quoted JLo and talked about not backing down to throw light on injustice. She wrote, "As Jennifer Lopez once said ‘You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice ‘ !!! I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!! GOD BLESS U ALL. Psss I shot this today !!!"

The Marry Me star was seemingly moved by Spears' gesture as she shared the post on her Instagram stories and reacted to it. In the story, Lopez added heart emojis and also asked Spears to "STAY strong" through a GIF.

Britney Spears gushes about her husband

Amid the ongoing feud, Britney Spears recently appreciated her husband Sam Asgari. Taking to Instagram, she penned, "WHO DAT???? I have NO IDEA???? JUST KIDDING!!! He's the love of my life... the most Honest, Humble, and Genuine man I've ever met!!! I'm so proud that you love what you do... and that I can be apart of your life... Psss MY HUSBAND." She then added a picture of her husband Sam Asgari. The latter also reacted to the post with a series of red heart emojis.

Image: AP