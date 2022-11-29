Jennifer Lopez Recalls Her 'painful' Split From Ben Affleck; 'felt Like I Was Gonna Die'

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her rekindled romance with her husband Ben Affleck, while also recalling the 'painful' phase after they called off their marriage in 2004. The singer, who's all set to release her new album, This Is Me... Now, mentioned that their separation was the 'biggest heartbreak' of her life and she felt like she was 'going to die'. Lopez also discussed how it affected her music career as she couldn't 'get it right' for so many years.

Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'painful' separation from Ben Affleck in 2004

In an interview with Apple Music 1, the artist mentioned, "That album, This Is Me... Then, really captured a time where I fell in love with the love of my life. And I just, it's all right there on the record."

Addressing her first split with Affleck, she continued, "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die."

Talking about how their separation affected her music career, Jennifer stated, "So I didn't make music in that way that I did in 2002 until now... It set me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most, would never happen in Hollywood ending."

Lopez and Affleck got back together in 2021, almost 17 years after their separation, and made their relationship official after a few months of dating. In July 2022, the couple secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas, which was followed by a lavish wedding in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez announces ninth studio album This Is Me…Now

The singer has announced her first full-length project in 8 years, This Is Me…Now. The album consists of 13 tracks, including songs like Dear Ben pt. II and Midnight Trip to Vegas, both dedicated to her husband Ben. It will be released in 2023, almost a decade after Lopez's last 2014 album A.K.A.

(IMAGE: AP)