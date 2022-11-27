Jennifer Lopez Announces First Album In 8 Years 'This Is Me…Now'; Watch Teaser

Jennifer Lopez has announced her ninth studio album This Is Me…Now, marking her first full-length project in eight years. The album also comes two decades after the release of Lopez's superhit This Is Me…Then, and is set to chronicle the singer-actor's "emotional, spiritual and psychological journey." Lopez announced her next with a teaser wherein her 2002 album's cover transforms into the 2022 version.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lopez shared her transformation video and mentioned, "This is me then, this is me now." She also released a list of 13 songs, which included Dear Ben pt. II and Midnight Trip to Vegas, both in connection to her husband Ben Affleck. Take a look.

According to People, a press release on her project states, "This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It's about hope, faith and true love never dying." This Is Me… Now will be released in 2023, almost a decade after Lopez's last 2014 album A.K.A.

Talking about her album earlier this month, Lopez told Vogue that it'll be a "culmination of who I am as a person and an artist."

She said, "People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There's a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I'm at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it."

In the meantime, Lopez dropped a couple of singles including Dinero featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled, Pa Ti with Maluma as well as On My Way (Marry Me), which came as a part of her own film Marry Me.

