Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old Son Urged Her To Use Her Platform For The' BLM' Cause

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have always made headlines since the two got together, and are one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. Recently, the two were spotted marching at a Black Lives Matter protest. Jennifer Lopez, through social media, revealed that her 12-year-old son, Max is the one who urged her to use her platform and speak up. Read ahead to know more-

Jennifer Lopez's son urged her to use her platform for a good cause

On June 7, 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez marched for change at the 'Black Lives Matter' protest in Los Angeles. The two were seen protesting with handmade boards and also vowed to continue posting until the demanded changes are made. Jennifer Lopez took to her official Instagram account to put up a video of the whole activity. Through her caption, Jennifer Lopez revealed that it is her kids who urged her to use her platform for a good cause and even made the signs that the artist is seen carrying.

Sports legend, Alex Rodriguez also took to his official Instagram account to put up pictures and videos of his day protesting with fiancé, Jennifer Lopez. In the pictures, Jennifer and Alex are seen holding hands and walking in solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Through his caption, Alex Rodriguez revealed that he is very proud to join the peaceful protest and to help spread an important message to the entire world.

These protests against police brutality and racial injustice have been taking place since the killing of George Floyd by police on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26, after being arrested by the local police for unspecified charges. Reportedly, a tussle broke out between George Floyd and the police officials, that resulted in George Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless. Along with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Halsey, Cole Sprouse, Kaia Gerber, Michael B. Jordan, Amber Riley, Keke Palmer, and more artists have also been spotted protesting for change.

