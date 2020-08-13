Jennifer Lopez Reveals WOD Finale Dress, Fans Copy Her Style & Share Pictures

Jennifer Lopez revealed what she would be wearing for World Of Dance Finale. JLo has judged the show throughout the season and has now taken the social media by a storm as she shared pictures of her gown ahead of the show's finale. She also asked her fans to copy her outfit and share pictures.

Jennifer Lopez dazzles in her sequined dress

Jennifer Lopez always leaves her fans stunned with her gorgeous and dramatic ensembles. This time, Jennifer has yet again proved that she knows how to dazzle like no other star when it comes to her amazing wardrobe. A full length black sequined cloak which has long sleeves. The outfit has silver sequin detailing across the neck and shoulders. Moreover, the ensemble has silver sequin detailing from the thigh to the ground.

The dress is one of a kind and Jennifer was seen wearing a tight black maxi skirt that clings to her body and allowed her to flaunt her curves. Jennifer gelled her hair back in a bun neatly. The actor also wore long diamond earrings. Check out the pictures of Jennifer Lopez below.

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram pics

Fans take up the challenge

Interestingly enough, Jennifer Lopez challenged her fans and viewers of WOD to copy her look and share their photos on Instagram. She asked her fans to share their pictures with hashtag #wodoutfitcheck. Jennifer Lopez has been doing that with various other outfits too that she wore during the season of WOD. However, the latest dress received an overwhelming response from fans. Fans of Jennifer Lopez showed a lot of enthusiasm and shared their version of the dress.

Fans showed a lot of creativity and enthusiasm in participating in the #wodoutfitcheck challenge. Several fans were able to copy the outfit and came very close to Jeniffer Lopez’s original outfit. Several other fans tried DIY and used silver strands to make the same sequin shoulders and neckline. Seeing the creativity of fans, JLo too shared some of the fan pictures. Check out the pictures shared by the fans below.

Fans share their version of JLo's dress

World of Dance details

World Of Dance is an American reality competition television series. The show is currently running its fourth season and started premiering on May 26th, 2020. The show is judged by Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, and Derek Hough and the show is hosted by Scott Evans.

