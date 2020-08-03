Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Aniston Spotted In Similar Glitzy Gown: Who Wore It Better?

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez are two fashion icons in the West. Both of them are in their 50s but never fail to appear half of their age. While one made it big in Hollywood with her role as Rachel Green in Friends, the other just didn’t limit herself with music and has several hit movies to her credit. Both of them were spotted in a similar glitzy black dress previously. Read on to know how both of them style their looks.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez made heads turn when she performed with Marc Anthony in NYC back in 2016. The fashionista wore a glitzy black gown that features a plunging neckline. The thigh-high slit of the dress flaunted the gorgeous skin of the diva. She styled her look with black strappy pumps and statement earrings. Jennifer Lopez’s hair was pulled up high in a neat ponytail. Smoky eye makeup completed this bold look of the style icon.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old Son Urged Her To Use Her Platform For The' BLM' Cause

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston surprised the fashion police when she came dressed in an impeccable black Versace shimmer gown at the Oscars after-party. Just like Jennifer Lopez’s ensemble, even her gown featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The outfit was loaded with sequential detailing which made it apt for the party. The diva accessorised her look with strappy heels. Minimalistic makeup with nude lips rounded her makeup for this look. Sleek hair left open completed this look of the Friends actor.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Showers Love On 'macho' Alex Rodriguez In A Dance Face-off Video; Watch

Professional Front

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the crime drama Hustlers. She will next feature in Kat Coiro directed Marry Me. The plot of the romantic-comedy movie will essay the story of a pop star who is rejected by her fiance moments before their wedding at Madison Square. The twist kicks in when she decides to marry a random guy from the crowd.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'Selena' Is Worth Watching Again Because Of THESE Reasons

On the other hand, fans of Jennifer Aniston are desperately waiting for ‘Friends Reunion’. However, the release date has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends Reunion was announced back in February by the cast of the show. On February 22, 2020, Jennifer Aniston went on to share a poster of this special show on her official social media handle. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez' 'Anaconda' & Other Popular Hollywood Flicks That Showcase Deadly Predators

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.