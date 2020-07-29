Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Super Bowl Half-time Performance Earns Emmy & Other Nominations

It has been five months since Super Bowl half time performance of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira mesmerised many. The two international pop sensations left an impact on the annual event on February 3, 2020. The duo’s reminiscent performance paid off as the two are now nominated for the Emmy’s 2020.

Also Read | Shakira, Dwayne Johnson Highlight Coronavirus Equity Concert

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's half time performance earns praises

On July 28, the two were shortlisted to be nominees under the category Outstanding Variety Special in Live sub-section. FOX's Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show was impacting and earned major praises for the singers. The half time performance is up against the 73rd Annual Tony Awards followed by the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in The Family and Good Times and The Oscars, as per reports. The Latina duo’s show is also shortlisted for nominations for 'Directing for A Variety Special', 'Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special' and 'Music Direction' in the Emmy’s.

Shakira shared a pic on the news

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Quiz: JLo's Iconic Green Gown To Date Looks; Guess The Price Of Her Outfits

Jennifer Lopez had earlier revealed that the stage was special for her as her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz had joined the stage. It was a first-ever experience for the mother-daughter to be on stage in front of thousands of the audience. The 12-year-old daughter performed alongside her mother and an army of back dancers.

Jennifer Lopez on the Super Bowl halftime show

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez had said, “I got emotional because we did, we worked so hard. We started rehearsing in November for my set. It was just, every single day... it's a short amount of time. You know what I mean, but so much goes into that moment. But it's hundreds of people, they put that stage together in seven minutes and then you get on it, and you rock. It's just crazy. It is such a big deal. And I'm just glad everybody liked it! That's why I got emotional."

Watch the interview here from The Tonight Show:

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Or Jourdan Dunn: Who Nailed The Mini Bodycon Dress Like A Stunner?

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's half time performance here

Also Read | Global Citizen Concert: Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher Perform At Virtual Summit; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.