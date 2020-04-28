Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jennifer Lopez's Pics At 28 & 50 Prove That Age Is Just A Number

A major throwback picture of Hollywood’s heartthrob Jennifer Lopez has been creating a stir on the internet and it is completely unmissable. This picture of Jennifer Lopez that was shared by one her fans will leave you stunned to see the evolution of the actor. Jennifer Lopez was also not less of a diva back in her twenties.

In this before and after pictures, Jennifer Lopez can be seen in a simple avatar during her 20s. She can be seen giving a candid pose looking completely natural and elegant. The actor sported an orange dress and completed the look with minimal jewellery, black sleek hair, bold lips and minimal makeup.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, transformed into a glam diva in her 50s. She can be seen all decked up in a stunning sequenced dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with dewy makeup, statement earrings and bangles, blonde hair with a wavy hairdo.

Her fan also commented saying “JLo is ageing backwards.” And it is quite evident that the actor has been aging like fine wine. Check out the stunning picture below.

Jennifer Lopez's stunning picture

Apart from being one of the most stylish actors in Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez is also known to be one of the fittest actors. The actor often goes on to share some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen flaunting her toned abs. And seeing her pictures, fans often go gaga over it and often wonder how she manages to age so gracefully and elegantly. Check out a few pictures of the actor.

