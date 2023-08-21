Jennifer Lopez Shares Unseen Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck On 1st Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple has two dates for the same owing to the two weddings they had a short while apart from each other, last year. Sharing some previously unseen pictures from their second wedding, the singer commemorated the occasion by penning a poem for her husband.

3 things you need to know

Jennifer Lope and Ben Affleck married each other in a runaway Las Vegas ceremony dated July 18, 2021.

Shortly after, the couple hosted a more lavish ceremony, once again exchanging nuptials on August 19 of the same year.

The two were engaged to be married after 2 years of courtship back in 2004 before they broke things off.

Jennifer Lopez pens a poem for Ben Affleck



Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle to commemorate her first wedding anniversary. The post featured Ben and Jennifer in a previously unseen picture from their Riceboro, Georgia ceremony. The picture shows an ecstatic Jennifer being carried in Ben's arms with both dressed in their wedding attire.



Jennifer also penned a poem for Ben. The lyrics expressed marvel over them finding each other even after their romance fell through several years back. There is also some speculation over the verse potentially being a part of a new song by Jennifer, inspired by their rather unique romance.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married twice

The news of the couple's wedding was announced by Lopez via her newsletter. They opted for a spur-of-the-moment, no frills wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, dated July 18, 2021. Shortly after, the couple revealed a second, more lavish wedding, which took place in their Riceboro, Georgia property, this one dated August 19.