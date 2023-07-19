Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos From First Marriage Anniversary Celebrations; Teases New Song

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines when they rekindled their relationship. In 2022, they took fans by surprise by announcing their secret marriage. On July 16, Jennifer and Ben or as fans call them Benniefer celebrated their first wedding anniversary and the Monster In-law actor has now taken to social media to share a special photo.

Jennifer Lopez shares photo from anniversary celebration

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple. On July 18 the On the Floor singer shared pictures from the celebrations. She captioned the post, “One year since our Midnight Trip to Vegas”.

A picture of the couple from their anniversary celebration had previously gone viral. The actors were snapped holding hands as they exited after having dinner together in a California restaurant. Jennifer donned a white, rhinestone-decorated mini dress for the occasion while Ben kept it classic in a black hoodie and matching pants.

Jennifer Lopez teases new single in her anniversary post

In the post, along with sharing photos from her anniversary dinner, the actress also dropped a hint about her new single, Midnight Trip To Vegas. The singer gave a sneak peek of the song lyrics in the ‘On the JLo newsletter’ and admitted that it is inspired by her romance with her husband Ben.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were dating back in 2002. The couple was even engaged to be wed but called it quits in 2004. However, in 2022, they announced that they have rekindled the relationship and have gotten married finally. Informing her fans about the wedding, the actress wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”