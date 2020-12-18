Jennifer Lopez To Play CBI Officer In Netflix Original Film 'The Cipher'; Details Inside

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is set to topline the feature The Cipher for Netflix. According to Variety, the film is based on author Isabella Maldonado's novel of the same name and the streamer optioned the book for Lopez and producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Jennifer Lopez to headline Netflix's new film

The Hustlers actress will be seen essaying the role of FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who investigates a serial killer's case after the suspects leave behind complex codes and riddles online, which are linked to his recent murders. Apart from the actress are Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado are the executive producers of the project.

Read: Maniesh Paul Follows #ElfonShelf Trend, Expresses Fondness For Jennifer Lopez

Read: Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Rumours About Her Elopement Plans With Fiance Alex

Courtney Baxter will serve as associate producer. Jennifer Lopez has a slew of movies in the pipeline, including Marry Me from Universal Pictures, the tale of a pop star who spontaneously weds a fan during an arena performance; The Godmother, a look at the rise and fall of the late drug lord Griselda Blanco from director Reed Morano at STX; and Shotgun Wedding, about a couple whose destination wedding is highjacked by criminals, co-starring Armie Hammer and distributed by Lionsgate. Apart from the ones mentioned above, she will also serve as the headline performer for the 2020 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Earlier, the actress made it to the headlines after she fell prey to the rumours about her elopement plans with fiancée Alex Rodriguez. Believing the latest rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media, JLo fans have come to the conclusion that she is either already married to Alex or they have been planning to elope soon. The rumours arose as the pop star’s private life has often collided with her art, in the past, resulting in songs and films that hint towards her life developments. However, Jennifer Lopez is of the strong stance that all of it is just a coincidence and has nothing to do with planning. In an interaction with ETonline, Jennifer Lopez spoke about the films and how it is being connected with her real life. She said that It is sort of funny because she believes life does reflect into one’s work sometimes

Read: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates The Release Of 'In The Morning' In A Unique Way; Watch Video

Read: Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Pose For Family Photo For Thanksgiving 2020

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopex/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.