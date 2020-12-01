Jennifer Lopez Celebrates The Release Of 'In The Morning' In A Unique Way; Watch Video

Jennifer Lopez’ new single In The Morning was released on Black Friday, November 27, 2020. The singer took to her Instagram to celebrate its release. Her family joined her fro the virtual dance party. Her husband, Alex Rodriguez joined her and sang along with the track. Arod and JLo’s kids also joined the celebration. Her twins, Emme and Max as well as Alex’s daughters, Ella and Natasha were a part of the same.

Have a look at Arod and JLo's dance party -

They started the party with a count down and were seen grooving and enjoying on the track. JLo captioned her post by writing that the virtual party they had was amazing. Her video crossed more than a million views and received numerous likes and comments. She was seen in a cropped turtleneck sweater. She tied her hair up in a bun and paired her look with glittering earrings.

Before the release of her single, Jlo posted a naked picture of herself on her Instagram. Her post read that this picture was the official cover art for In The Morning. She also mentioned that her photoshoot was done by Mert Alas and Marcus.

JLo often shares videos on her Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. A few days ago she shared a video of herself talking about what beauty is. She captioned her post saying that beauty is about being limitless and powerful and realizing about your value.

A week ago, JLo and Maluma rocked the American Music Awards. They performed their hits Pa Ti and Lonely. The two of them are co-starring in their upcoming rom-com film, Marry Me. The film revolves around the story of a pop star who finds out that her partner is cheating on her, just before they are about to get married. She later decides to marry a random math teacher instead.

Jennifer Lopez is soon coming up with her new skincare brand named JLo Beauty. Last month, she announced the same on her Instagram. She captioned her post saying that this wasn’t just a passion project, but it was her dream since the last 30 years. She said that she couldn’t wait to share her skincare secrets with everybody. She also mentioned that the launch of JLo Beauty is dated to be January 1, 2021.

