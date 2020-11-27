Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Pose For Family Photo For Thanksgiving 2020

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been married for more than a year now. The two of them were together for two years before they got hitched in March 2019 and met over 20 years ago. Recently, Alex shared a Thanksgiving 2020 post on his Instagram with his wife Jennifer and their four kids.

In his post, all of them can be seen in shades of white. Alex can be seen in an off-white t-shirt and white pants and white shoes. Whereas, Jennifer can be seen in an off-white gown with brown boots. Alex can be seen planting a romantic kiss on Jennifer’s cheeks.

In his caption, Alex wrote, "this year, more than ever, #Thanksgiving carries a special meaning for all of us. Even in the most challenging of times, we need to count our blessings and celebrate what we have. Be thankful for family. Be thankful for friends. Be thankful for the people who make a difference in our lives. What are you most thankful for?? Enjoy your feast today and have a safe and happy holiday!"

Earlier to this, Alex shared a picture of Jennifer where they could be seen in a luxurious private jet. In his post, Jennifer could be seen relaxing on the bed of the jet. Their dog was also seen in the picture. His caption said that Jennifer was ready for Thanksgiving. He continued saying that they had so much to be grateful for and they were excited to be heading home to spend time with family. He also asked his followers about what their holiday plans were. While some fans showered immense love on his post, there were the others who criticised the couple for the same.

Jennifer is the ex-wife of Marc Anthony and shares her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme him. Whereas, Alex’s ex-wife is Cynthia Scurtis and they have two daughters, Natasha who is 16 and Ella who is 12. Jennifer Lopez' last album was A.K.A that released in 2014. Her last non-album singles most notably were Ain't Your Mama, El Anillo and Dinero. Today, the American Singer’s new single In The Morning was released. Alex Rodriguez, who was the former professional baseball shortstop, has now turned into a successful broadcaster.

